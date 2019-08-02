The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing residents who sell or no longer operate vehicles to conduct their license-surrender activities online.
Prior to July 1, residents were required to visit a DMV customer-service center to surrender license plates in person. Since going live with surrender notifications online, more than 1,000 people have already taken advantage of the service.
“DMV is always looking for ways to better serve our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Allowing online license-plate surrenders saves customers a trip to busy DMV offices, and allows our customer-service representatives to serve more people who have to visit one of our brick-and-mortar locations, such as those applying for a REAL ID. It’s a win-win.”
Those using the service will need their driver’s-license number, license-plate number and the last four digits of the vehicle-identification number, or VIN.
Those who choose to surrender their license plates online are not eligible for a partial refund on the cost of registration fees for that vehicle. Online surrender is also not available for leased vehicles. Once a license plate has been surrendered, it cannot be used again or transferred to another vehicle.
For more information about online license-plate surrender, visit see the Website at www.dmvNOW.com.
