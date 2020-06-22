Drivers to find changes coming to Nutley St. in Vienna area

Starting around June 24, drivers on southbound Nutley Street in the Vienna area will use a new ramp and traffic signal to reach eastbound Interstate 66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said.
The new access point will be the first in a series of temporary traffic-pattern changes at the Nutley Street interchange as construction of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project continues. This change will allow pavement rehabilitation to advance for the new eastbound I-66 general-purpose lanes while crews prepare to reconstruct the Nutley Street interchange, officials said.
Drivers should expect the following traffic-pattern changes, weather permitting:
• The loop ramp from southbound Nutley Street to I-66 east will close. Drivers will access I-66 east by turning left at a temporary traffic signal onto a new ramp that merges with the existing ramp from northbound Nutley Street to I-66 east.
• Two travel lanes will continue through the interchange in both directions on Nutley Street.
• Drivers traveling north on Nutley Street should remain alert for traffic turning left from southbound Nutley Street heading to I-66 east at the new temporary signal-controlled intersection. The traffic signals will operate in a flashing mode prior to the ramp closure, and will begin operating in full color when the traffic change takes place.
When construction is complete, the new Nutley Street interchange will feature two roundabouts, which VDOT officials say will provide safer, more efficient travel for vehicles entering and exiting I-66, and improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians traveling on Nutley Street. In the coming weeks and months, drivers should expect additional changes at the interchange, including new ramps with temporary signal operations. This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place for about two years while workers construct the new interchange.
Drivers always should use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs in construction work zones, officials said.
Follow progress on upcoming traffic-pattern changes, learn more about the new Nutley Street interchange and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at outside.transform66.org/NutleyStreet.
The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes are expected to open in December 2022.
– Brian Trompeter
