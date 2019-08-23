Drivers traveling north to D.C. this weekend are being urged to avoid Interstate 395 as lane closures return for bridge repairs, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The work will run from Friday through Sunday between King Street and South Washington Boulevard.
The HOV lanes will also close to accommodate the bridge work starting Friday night and through the weekend.
Local traffic may still use the general purpose lanes, but should expect closures. All drivers should expect delays and plan extra travel time.
What Drivers Should Expect:
Access to the HOV lanes will close beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday and reopen in the northbound direction on Monday at 4:30 a.m.
A single general purpose lane on I-395 North will close from 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Alternating single lane closures will occur in each direction on Glebe Road beneath the I-395 overpass throughout the weekend.
Weekly updates with specific closure information will be available at:ExpressLanes.com and VDOT's 395 Express Lanes Web Page.
The reversible 95 Express Lanes, from near Edsall Road to past Garrisonville Road in Stafford, will operate according to their normal schedule.
The 395 Express Lanes, an eight-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to the Washington D.C. line, are scheduled to open this fall.
