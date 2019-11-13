Arlington County Board members on Saturday will be asked to add their voices in support of a request from the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) for $5.65 million in regional funding to improve and expand the Washington & Old Dominion Trail over a two-mile stretch in the western part of the county.
NOVA Parks aims to replace the existing 12-foot-wide, shared-use trail with a 12-foot-wide bicycle trail and an 8-foot wide pedestrian trail – separated by a s-foot buffer – from North Roosevelt Street near the Falls Church border east to North Carlin Springs Road. The project also would include stormwater-management improvements and widening of several trail bridges.
Approval by the County Board is needed so the project can move onto the agenda of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, which already has funded expansion of the trail in the Falls Church area and will be asked to foot the bill for Arlington portion.
If funding is procured, engineering for the Arlington stretch would begin in 2021 and construction would follow a year or two later.
The stretch of the trail proposed to be widened passes close by the East Falls Church Metro station and provides connections to the Custis Trail and Bluemont Junction Trail; the improvements would provide a better experience for pedestrians and bicyclists headed to and from Ballston, Clarendon, Courthouse and Rosslyn and a number of local parks.
Response to the proposal was “overwhelmingly positive” in an online survey conducted by NOVA Parks, said Paul Gilbert, the agency’s executive director. Nearly 80 percent of the 900-plus respondents said they found current conditions of the trail in Arlington to be congested, and more than 94 percent said separating bicyclists from pedestrians is a good idea.
County-government staff has recommended board members support the request for regional funding, but wants NOVA Parks to come back to the county (residents and government) for comments once the concept design is finalized.
Gilbert said the Falls Church section of the project – which is expected to be built in 2020 – provides a road map for how his agency is proceeding, particularly on the stormwater-management front.
“We are installing swales to capture and slow the water. We have meadow sections, and in places we are using modular wetlands, which is a cool new technology that filters the water with a largely underground system,” he said.
The W&OD Regional Trail runs for 45 miles from Shirlington west into Loudoun County, occupying the roadbed used from the 1850s to the mid-1960s by the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad and its predecessors.
(1) comment
In the interests of full disclosure, I am an Arlington resident and I believe that our Board should not support this this proposed widening of the W&OD traill until there has been an adequate Arlington public engagement process, including involvement of our relevant County citizen commissions, which has not happened to date. However, I am more immediately concerned with the quotation from the Executive Director of NOVA Parks characterizing the results of a survey, which I believe has now been closed. I am an Arlington resident and I did not receive that survey from NOVA Parks but rather from another resident concerned about this widening proposal. I certainly did not support this proposal without an Arlington engagement process and have serious questions about the justification for this widening and its environmental impacts, none of which has been presented by NOVA Parks to the Arlington community. public.reservations More directly, having taken the survey, I highly doubt that it could be considered statistically valid. There is no indication whether the survey was limited to Arlington residents, whether residents could take the survey more than once, who was informed of the survey and encouraged to take it such that it would be representative of the County, indication of negative impacts of the proposed widening, potential less impactful alternatives, etc., etc. If a survey is going to be cited, there needs to be verification that it is statistically valid yet none of these questions are addressed in conjunction with the quotation from the NOVA Parks Executive Director.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.