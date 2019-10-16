Northern Virginia’s two major airports posted year-over-year increases in passenger totals in August, with both facilities (so far) on course to record positive growth when full-year data are tabulated.
A total of 2.4 million passengers were counted coming and going through Washington Dulles International Airport during the month, up 1.7 percent from a year before, and 2.1 million passengers traveled through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, up 1 percent, according to data reported Oct. 15 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Both airports benefited from increases in their respective dominant carriers, with United Airlines posting a 4-percent rise at Dulles and American Airlines up 0.5 percent at National. Dulles saw a solid increase from Alaska Airlines, where JetBlue posted nearly a 20-percent increase at National.
At Dulles, the five largest airlines for the month were United, trailed by Delta, American, Alaska and Lufthansa. At National, the top carriers were American, Delta, Southwest, United and JetBlue. (Rankings include regional affiliates included with mainline service.)
For the first eight months of the year, the passenger total at Washington Dulles was up 3.8 percent to 16.5 million, while the total at Reagan National was up 0.9 percent to 16 million. Combined, the total year-to-date increase was 2.4 percent.
