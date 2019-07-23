Washington Dulles International Airport gained one position and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport lost two from a year before in the 2018 ranking of busiest airports in the nation.
The Federal Aviation Administration on July 18 reported its preliminary data for calendar year 2018. With 11.63 million enplanements, Dulles ranked 25th nationally, up from 26th in 2017, and with 11.37 million, Reagan National ranked 26th, down from 24th.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport ranked 22nd nationally (no change), with 13.37 million enplanements.
The annual report covers the 568 airports nationally with commercial service in 2018, all the way down to Ambler Airport in Ambler, Alaska, which reported 2,501 passengers for the year.
Topping the list were a familiar five: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta (51.87 million enplanements for the year); Los Angeles International Airport (42.63 million); Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (39.87 million) and Denver International Airport (31.36 million).
Of the nation’s 30 largest airports, only four saw year-over-year passenger declines: Minneapolis-St. Paul, Reagan National, Chicago Midway and Honolulu.
Across the Washington area, all three airports have seen growth over the past two decades. In calendar year 2000, BWI had reported 9.68 million enplanements and was 25th highest nationally; Dulles had 9.64 million and ranked 26th; and Reagan National had 7.52 million and was 31st.
Full data for the current year and previous years can be found at https://bit.ly/2GBaimz.
