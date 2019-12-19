The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has announced the inaugural food, beverage and retail selections for new airport buildings under construction and slated to open in 2021.
More than 14,000 square feet of new options will be added when new security checkpoints and a 14-gate concourse open to the public.
The six food and beverage concessions include Elevation Burger, Founding Farmers, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, Peet’s Coffee, P.F. Chang’s and Timber Pizza.
In addition, W.H. Smith USA Retail will operate travel-essentials shops under the brands Capitol File and WH Smith Café, plus a souvenir retailer. The new concourse will also feature a second airport location for InMotion Entertainment, which offers technology items.
The concessionaires were chosen following a competitive-bidding process.
“We think customers will ultimately enjoy the airport’s expanded variety of locally well-known brands alongside nationally recognized names,” said Jerome Davis, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for the authority, which operates Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports.
