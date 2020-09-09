Construction of the 14-gate new concourse at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport remains on schedule, with a projected opening next year – when hopefully air traffic will be back to some semblance of normal.
According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, construction made “remarkable strides” during the summer. The new concourse, adjacent to Terminal C in the northernmost portion of the airport, with provide direct access to regional aircraft; previously, most of them are accessed via a short bus ride from Terminal C to the tarmac.
According to airport officials, exterior window panels are attached, and new pavement is making its way around the building.
“Every few weeks, trucks will bring new jetbridge segments to the site for final assembly,” airport officials said. “The first one arrived during the final week of August.”
The new concourse is part of a broader redevelopment of the airport, dubbed “Project Journey,” which also will include the relocation of passenger-screening areas.
Passenger traffic at the airport has been down precipitously since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, but work on the project has continued with little interruption.
