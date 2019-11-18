The 395 Express Lanes officially opened Sunday night for commuters heading into D.C. for the morning commute and heading south for the afternoon commute.
The new toll lanes replace HOV lanes on the busy route in and out of Washington, D.C.
All drivers on I-395 are advised to travel with extra caution during today's commute. Traffic may be running a little slower as commuters navigate new routes.
There are now two exit ramps to get to Eads Street to access the Pentagon or Pentagon City – for the Pentagon, keep left. Pentagon City exit traffic should keep right.
Drivers need an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to use the Lanes. HOV-3+ carpools are free with an E-ZPass Flex set to HOV ON.
If you end up on the Express Lanes by mistake, don't stop or back up. Keep driving and reach out to expresslanes.com to resolve the issue without a charge during this first week of service.
The $500 million express lanes extension, a partnership between the state and lane operators Transurban, was announced in early 2017.
