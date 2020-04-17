Extended lane closures will occur this weekend beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, on I-66 East between the Dulles Connector Road and Sycamore Street for bridge work and other construction for the I-66 Eastbound Widening Project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, a single lane will close between the Dulles Connector Road and Sycamore Street and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday, April 20.
Between 8 p.m. on Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, an additional lane will be closed on I-66 East from the Dulles Connector Road to Exit 69, Washington Boulevard/Lee Highway (Route 29), with one lane remaining open.
The extended lane closure hours will allow work to progress and minimize the number of overnight closures required to complete bridge joint reconstruction. Work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if needed.
Drivers are urged to use caution and expect possible delays. Real-time traffic conditions and information is available at www.511virginia.org or through the 511 Virginia mobile app.
The I-66 Eastbound Widening Project will add a travel lane along four miles of eastbound I-66 and install approximately 12,000 linear feet of new and replacement noise barriers. The project also includes building a new bridge over Lee Highway (Route 29) for the Washington & Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail, and constructing a new direct access ramp from eastbound I-66 to the West Falls Church Metro Station at the Route 7 Interchange.
The additional eastbound lane is scheduled to open to traffic in fall 2020, and the overall project is expected to be complete in fall 2021. Learn more about the I-66 Eastbound Widening Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org.
