Fairfax officials dedicate latest sections of Georgetown Pike trails

Bicyclists and pedestrians now have some additional trail sections to help them traverse Great Falls safely.
Fairfax County officials on Oct. 23 dedicated the third and fourth sections of a 6-foot-wide asphalt trail in the vicinity of Georgetown Pike and Falls Bridge Lane on the western end of Great Falls.
The sections, which are 600 and 1,400 feet long, cost about $2 million, including easements and utility work. They were constructed by a private contractor, Ashburn Construction.
Nearby residents did not want curb and gutter installed on Georgetown Pike, but county officials put in some for drainage purposes along a turn lane just east of Falls Bridge Lane, said John Dresser, a project manager with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation, which oversaw the projects.
The trail sections feature handicapped-accessible ramps and textured warning surfaces on either side of the streets they cross, he said.
County officials said they were able to locate the trail parts in ways that saved some old-growth trees, but others had to be cut down.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) called the trail areas “as nice as it gets.”
“We are very fortunate to have this historic byway running through our community,” Foust said. “Doing anything along Georgetown Pike, you’ve got to think about the fact that this is a historic road. Everything we do has to be compatible and add to it, never detract from that pike, and I think you guys have figured out a way to do that.”
Foust announced at the ceremony that county officials had found $90,000 to study the fifth phase of the project.
“Hopefully, in the far-distant future, you’ll be able to walk from Seneca Road to the village” in Great Falls, he said.
Philip Pifer, who works on trail issues for the Great Falls Citizens Association, said the organization envisions a future Georgetown Pike trail that starts at Seneca Road, goes through the village and extends all the way to Great Falls National Park.
“It is important, in our view, to establish that trail as the backbone for the real vision, which is a set of pedestrian trails . . . that allow people to walk or bike from their neighborhoods to points of interest throughout Great Falls – the schools, the park and the village,” Pifer said. “As all of the residents here know, there’s really no way to get anywhere in Great Falls from almost any neighborhood without getting in your car and braving traffic along either Georgetown Pike or Beach Mill and Riverbend roads.”
Pifer credited the Great Falls Trailblazers organization with filing for a federal grant more than a decade ago for the third of the trail project. While that project took about 15 years from inception to completion, Pifer said he hoped the fifth phase could be finished within five years.
“In my humble opinion, there’s probably no other single initiative that the Great Falls Citizens Association gets involved in that is more important than trails, because it impacts the daily life and health and well-being of all of our families,” he said.
Julie Ben-Achour, president of the Great Falls Trailblazers, said the group was “absolutely thrilled beyond belief” with the newly completed trail sections.
“We know how dangerous it is for anyone to move down the Georgetown Pike,” she said. “You take your life in your hands. This trail, more than anything else, is a trail of safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.