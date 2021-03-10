[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation is planning a series of online meetings to discuss the county government’s planned 2021 paving and restriping efforts.
Held in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation, meetings for communities in the Sun Gazette coverage area include:
• Providence District: March 10 at 6:30 p.m.
• Mason District: March 22 at 6:30 p.m.
• Sully District: March 24 at 7 p.m.
• Dranesville District: March 25 at 7 p.m.
• Hunter Mill District: April 6 at 7 p.m.
The meetings will feature a formal presentation followed by time for questions, feedback and comments. A video recording of the event along with the meeting presentation will be available, and feedback may be submitted online for two weeks following the meeting.
The paving and restriping program addresses hundreds of roads in Fairfax County each year through maintenance and repaving, county officials said.
At the same time, state and county agencies coordinate restriping efforts to address safety issues for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians through the creation of bike lanes, parking lanes, crosswalks and more.
For more information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/2021-paving-and-restriping.
