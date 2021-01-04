The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) is beginning outreach on the 10-year Transit Strategic Plan (TSP) and is seeking input from county residents.
The TSP is a county-wide review of bus service and a plan for future service. Residents are being asked to engage and share their ideas and concerns for the future of the Fairfax Connector bus system.
The TSP incorporates outreach results from short-term, sub-area studies that are being conducted in Herndon/Reston, Franconia-Springfield, Centreville/Chantilly/Vienna/Tysons and Huntington.
Online community-input meetings will be held via the WebEx platform on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 14 at noon. In addition, a community survey is available at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/connector/tsp.
To enhance outreach, the county government has produced a direct-mail brochure translated into Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Amharic, Farsi, Urdu and Tagolog that will be mailed to every resident in Fairfax County in January 2021, directing people to the online survey.
For full details, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/connector.
