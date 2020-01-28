The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 28 was slated to consider a resolution that would submit a pair of city of Fairfax transportation projects near Oakton for possible Northern Virginia Transportation Authority regional funding in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
The projects would:
• Replace a signalized intersection at Eaton Place and Chain Bridge Road with a two-lane roundabout. The crossing now has seven approaches, which lead to considerable delays at the intersection and major congestion on Chain Bridge Road, especially during peak periods, officials said.
City officials extensively analyzed alternatives and decided the two-lane roundabout was the best way to lower congestion, improve safety, maintain access and bolster mobility. Residents on Willow Crescent Drive would enter Chain Bridge Road via a new access point just north of Eaton Place. This intersection’s signal would be in the city of Fairfax, but would be installed by the Virginia Department of Transportation as part of its I-66 improvement project.
• Reconfigure southbound lanes on Jermantown Road to permit dual left-hand turns onto Lee Highway. This would allow city officials to allot more green-light time to Lee Highway, thus improving traffic flow for both passenger and transit vehicles.
The project also would install higher-visibility signals on mast arms and provide upgraded pedestrian facilities.
Neither project would have direct fiscal impact on Fairfax County or require the hiring of additional employees, county officials said. NVTA officials likely will approve projects for regional transportation funding this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.