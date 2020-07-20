Fairfax supervisors OK interparcel connection for McLean properties

McLean Professional Park soon will have an interparcel vehicular connection with a Sunrise assisted-living facility that will be built just to the west along Chain Bridge Road in central McLean.
Fairfax County supervisors on July 14 unanimously approved an application from T&M McLean Venture LLC to remove McLean Professional Park’s existing access point along the roadway and build a new one directly opposite Buena Vista Avenue. The applicant’s 4.43-acre site is located along Chain Bridge Road about 800 feet east of Westmoreland Street.
Supervisors’ approval of the application will have little impact on McLean Professional Park and none of the buildings in that low-rise commercial facility will be modified, county planning staff said. The applicant will build a new segment of brick sidewalk along Chain Bridge Road to ensure an uninterrupted pedestrian experience, officials said.
The Board of Supervisors last October granted a special exception for development of a Sunrise assisted-living facility on the adjacent parcel. Sunrise needs an easement to allow for a consolidated access point for both properties along Chain Bridge Road, county planning staff said.
“The application will facilitate access in a way that was envisioned when the adjacent parcel went through an approval process for a Sunrise,” said Lynne Strobel, the applicant’s attorney. “It does, I believe, create a safer access to Chain Bridge Road, located opposite Buena Vista Avenue.”
The application has received support from the Fairfax County Planning Commission, county planning staff, McLean Citizens Association and McLean Planning Committee, Strobel added.
