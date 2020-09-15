Fairfax County Supervisors on Sept. 15 were set to approve the spending of $2.79 million in Tysons Grid of Streets Road Fund revenues to purchase a perpetual easement and a temporary construction easement for a future Center Street in Tysons.
Supervisors acted so that the purchase could occur before Sept. 30, which marks the end of the federal fiscal year. The easement initiative has been a joint effort by the Fairfax County Department of Transportation, federal government and representatives from the adjacent Tysons Central mixed-use development, which supervisors approved in 2013.
The future Center Street, which would connect between Route 7 and Greensboro Drive, will be located on federal land administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The amount to be transferred from the local government to the federal government was determined via appraisals.
