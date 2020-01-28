Fairfax County supervisors on Jan. 28 were slated to approve a resolution authorizing county Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny to seek $10.1 million from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) to pay for several projects, including $1 million for construction of a second entrance to the McLean Metro station.
The new entrance would be located north of Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and serve residents living along Scotts Crossing Road and people using the new facilities being built on Capital One’s adjacent campus.
“The increase in the number of residential dwelling units in the area presents an opportunity to capture commuters that would otherwise drive single-occupancy vehicles on the Dulles Connector Road and 1-66 inside the Beltway in efforts to reach Arlington and downtown D.C.,” the county’s staff report read.
The county’s resolution also authorizes Biesiadny to ask NVTC for:
• $8.6 million for multi-modal transportation improvements near the Reston South Park and Ride Lot. These would include creation of Fairfax Connector Express Route 598 that would provide bus service between the parking lot and the Pentagon, Pentagon City and Crystal City in Arlington; construction of a traffic signal and pedestrian crossings at Fox Mill and Pinecrest roads; and bicycle and pedestrian improvements in the parking lot’s vicinity that would be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
• $500,0000 to reduce the fare on Fairfax Connector Route 599, a route from Reston to Pentagon City, from the current $7.50 to $4.25 in order to boost the route’s ridership by 5 to 10 percent.
NVTC officials will rank eligible projects in May and submit them to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which would approve them June. The projects would be financed via NVTC’s I-66 Inside the Beltway Commuter Choice Program funding for fiscal years 2021-22.
