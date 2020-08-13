News of transportation and transit across Fairfax County and Northern Virginia:
PARK AGENCY GETS SOME OF WHAT IT SEEKS FOR DUAL-TRAIL PLAN: The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) didn’t get all the funding it was seeking to create a dual-use trail on about two miles of the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Arlington. But the organization’s executive director said it would use the funding it did receive to advance the project.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority included $650,000 for design of the project in its recently adopted six-year, $539 million spending package. That was far less than the $5.64 million sought by NOVA Parks to cover the cost of design and construction, with a goal of segregating walkers from bicyclists on the popular trail in an effort to improve safety and mitigate congestion.
The decision represented a compromise, after Arlington officials received complaints from some residents about the proposal. County Board member Katie Cristol said the decision “will allow NOVA Parks to move forward” and come back for “a more substantive conversation on impacts” at a future date.
Paul Gilbert, NOVA Parks’ executive director, said the proposal mirrors what is being done on the W&OD Trail in Falls Church, a project that will begin by the end of summer.
“I think when people see the improvement that is made when the Falls Church section is complete, there will be a demand for much more of this approach,” Gilbert told the Sun Gazette. “Separating cyclists from pedestrians will greatly improve safety. Using low-impact development techniques, we will significantly improve the stormwater performance of the park.”
PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE TO AIRPORT WINS MORE FUNDING: A long-sought proposal to connect Crystal City via pedestrian bridge to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport took a jump forward as the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority agreed to kick in $18 million for the project.
“This will bring us closer to both the design and construction of this bridge,” said County Board member Katie Cristol, calling it “really critical” both as a transportation option and for economic vitality in the Crystal City area.
While being just a half-mile from the airport, Crystal Drive has no convenient pathway for pedestrians or bicyclists to safely connect to it. Once the project is completed – expected in 2025 or 2026 – it will make Crystal City “just a few steps away from DCA,” said Cristol, referring to the airport’s aviation code.
The bridge will take pedestrian traffic above the George Washington Memorial Parkway and will connect to Crystal Drive at 20th Street South, roughly two blocks from the Crystal City Metro station.
As part of its efforts to woo Amazon to the local area, the state government earlier had committed $9.5 million to the project, whose estimated total cost is $36 million.
CRYSTAL CITY VRE STATION GETS REGIONAL FUNDING: The proposed $50 million new Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station in Crystal City has taken an additional step forward, with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority agreeing to kick in a requested $15.8 million to get the project done.
The new, two-track station will be located east of Crystal Drive between 18th and 20th streets South, a quarter-mile south of the existing, one-track station. VRE officials are seeking to construct a new station/platform area to allow for longer trains to accommodate growth.
Using trackage owned by CSX, VRE runs commuter service from points west and south into Alexandria, Arlington and the District of Columbia weekday mornings, then back out in the afternoon. The transit agency hopes to ultimately additional service on weekdays, and expand to weekend service.
VRE’s operations board had requested the $15.8 million in funding as part of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s Fiscal 2020-25 Six-Year Plan, which was approved earlier this month. The plan funded 21 of 41 projects submitted, providing $539 million of the $1.14 billion requested by localities and regional agencies.
STATE’S INTRACITY BUS SERVICE EXPANDED: Virginia Breeze bus service (dubbed the “Valley Flyer”) between Christiansburg and Union Station in the District of Columbia resumed on July 24 after a COVID-related stoppage, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has unveiled two new bus lines.
Starting Aug. 7, service began:
• From Danville to Union station (the “Piedmont Express”), running once daily northbound with stops in Danville, Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville and Washington Dulles International Airport, then reversing course in the afternoon.
• From Martinsville to Union Station (the “Capital Connector”), running daily northbound with stops in Danville, South Boston, Farmville and Richmond, then connecting nonstop to Washington before reversing course in the afternoon.
The new routes were established after a 2019 study showed ridership levels would be viable.
Buses are currently are operating at 50 percent of capacity, with an empty seat next to each passenger. (Passengers traveling together, such as members of the same household, are permitted to sit together in the same row.)
Funded by the state government, the service is operated by Megabus. For information, see the Website at https://virginiabreeze.org.
