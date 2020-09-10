News of transportation and transit across Fairfax County and Northern Virginia:
McLEAN PROJECT MAKES THE CUT IN REGIONAL FUNDING PACKAGE: A project submitted by the Fairfax County government remains in contention for Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) funding, even as a number of other regional projects have been delayed for consideration due to sharp dropoffs in available funding.
As a result, the project – a new, second entrance to the McLean Metro station – is likely to receive the $1 million in regional funds being sought to help with the overall project cost.
The proposal calls for a north entrance along Scotts Crossing Road, providing an easier journey to the Metro station for the roughly 2,000 people in the vicinity who currently have to cross 10 lanes of Route 123 to access the existing station entrance.
The project is one of 11, totaling $17.2 million, that have been submitted by jurisdictions across the region for funding consideration as part of the NVTC’s “Commuter Choice” program, funded by tolls paid by drivers of vehicles using Interstate 66 inside the Capital Beltway.
But because of the sharp dropoff in roadway usage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting government-mandated economic lockdowns, funding available to support the projects has declined precipitously. In the spring, revenue was at a mere 10 percent of anticipated levels, and while it has grown somewhat, it remains at only one-quarter of historic monthly levels.
As a result, NVTC staff have recommended that five of the proposed projects, totaling $13.7 million in funding requests, be deferred to a later round of funding because of the lack of funds to support them.
(Fairfax projects recommended being pushed back to second-tier status are $5.1 million for a park-and-ride garage at Patrick Henry Library in Vienna, plus $3.3 million for restoration of Metrobus Route 28X service from Tysons to Mark Center and $5.3 million for new bus service from Reston to Crystal City.)
The NVTC board is expected in October to ratify the staff proposal for funding the $3.5 million in projects in the first tier. The package then will be forwarded to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, which has the final say.
NVTC officials are accepting public comment on the projects through Sept. 21. For information, see the Website at www.novatransit.org.
TRAFFIC RETURNED, SLOWLY AND UNEVENLY, TO REGION’S AIRPORTS IN JUNE: The Washington region’s three airports carried about one-fifth their usual traffic in June, according to new data, but the percentage varied significantly by venue – and June’s growth trend compared to April and May might not hold in subsequent months.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw its passenger total of 724,281 for the month down 70.5 percent from June 2019, while Reagan National (370,485) was down 82.4 percent and Washington Dulles International (274,122) was down 88.5 percent, in large part due to its large reliance on international travel.
Combined, the three airports saw a passenger total of 1.368,888 for the month, down 81.3 percent from the 6,945,888 recorded in June 2019.
(Figures were reported by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Reagan National and Dulles. BWI is operated by the Maryland state government.
BWI benefits from the relatively strong position of its dominant carrier, Southwest Airlines, whose leisure-traveler-centric passenger count at that airport was down 61.9 percent from a year before – not strong, but positively robust by comparison to performance by the dominant carriers at the two other airports:
• At Reagan National, American Airlines saw its passenger total down 78.7 percent from a year before.
• At Washington Dulles, United Airlines saw its passenger count down 87 percent.
For the month, Southwest had an 81.8-percent market share at BWI; American had a 58.9-percent share at Reagan National; and United had a 73.6-percent share at Washington Dulles.
Counting all three airports, Southwest had by far the largest overall passenger count for the region, at 679,156, followed by American (273,045) and United (223,386).
Those figures, however, may be something of a high point for the summer months. Following a bump up in June, air traffic nationally receded, as COVID-infection rates grew in some areas and various government lockdowns across the nation intensified.
Air France, Lufthansa, Avianca and Air Canada brought no passengers to local airports in June, while Air China’s passenger count dropped 98 percent and British Airways posted a decline of nearly 95 percent. The largest international carrier at any of the three airports for the month was Saudi Arabian, which carried 5,210 passengers to Dulles in June, or 2 percent of the airport’s total.
While the year-over-year totals were predictably flaccid in June, all three airports were showing improvement from the depths of the COVID crisis the two preceding months.
In May, year-over-year passenger counts had been down 85 percent at at BWI, 91 percent at Dulles and 93 percent at Reagan National. June’s passenger total at the three airports was more than double that recorded in May, and more than five times the passenger count reported in April.
June data for all the nation’s major airports are slated to be released by the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics on Sept. 11.
FEDERAL FUNDS TO SUPPORT DULLES RUNWAY CONSTRUCTION: The federal government will help to fund runway construction at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The $12.3 million project is the largest among five infrastructure initiatives in Virginia being funded by the Federal Aviation Administration in its latest round of grants.
That grant funding totals $1.2 billion to 405 airports across the U.S. and its territories. Funding was announced Sept. 1 by Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao.
In addition to the project at Dulles, the following Virginia projects were funded:
• $1.3 million for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, to extend the runway.
• $606,000 for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, to improve the terminal building, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.
• $148,000 for Tazewell County Airport in Richland, to reconstruct runway lighting.
• $4.1 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, to reconstruct airfield-guidance signs and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.
FORMER SUPERVISOR LAUDED FOR COMMITMENT TO TRANSIT: Joseph Alexander, who spent 32 years of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and was active in public-transit issues until his death, died Aug. 30 at the age of 90.
Alexander served on the boards of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) during his years serving the Lee District on the Board of Supervisors from 1964-95.
“His vision and leadership, both at VRE and Metro, helped transform public transportation in Northern Virginia,” said Rich Dalton, acting CEO of Virginia Railway Express. “Countless commuters have benefited from his decades-long efforts to provide transportation options throughout the region.”
During his tenure in elected office, Alexander also spent a quarter-century as a local representative to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
Alexander remained active in the transportation industry after leaving elected office, and served in leadership positions at the American Public Transportation Association and the Virginia Transit Association. He was an inductee to the American Public Transportation Association Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.