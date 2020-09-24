News of transportation and transit across the region:
MONTHLY PASSENGER COUNTS CONTINUE TO TRICKLE BACK: Passenger counts at the region’s airports showed further signs of life in July, according to new data, but continue to have a long way to go before returning to pre-COVID figures.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport saw a 78-percent drop in passengers compared to a year before, with Washington Dulles International Airport down 83 percent and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport down 64 percent.
Add it up, and the 1,795,504 passengers traveling through the airports in July represented just over 25 percent of the passenger count a year before, according to figures reported Sept. 16 by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
(The authority operates Reagan National and Dulles; BWI is operated by the Maryland state government.)
On the plus side, July’s figures were an improvement from June, which were an improvement from May, which were an improvement from April. But the D.C. region has not come as far in seeing the return of passengers as some other areas across the county.
Dulles, which in normal times sees about one-third of its passenger count coming and going on international flights, and Reagan National, which has a heavier concentration of business travelers, have been harder hit than BWI, which is dominated by Southwest Airlines, a largely domestic carrier that has less exposure to the business-traveler dynamic.
(BWI also has a somewhat large presence from Spirit Airlines, a low-cost carrier whose passenger count at the airport has rebounded to more than half of last year.)
Just as Southwest is retaining its dominance at BWI in the COVID environment, American Airlines remains the dominant carrier at Reagan National and United is dominant at Dulles.
For the month, cargo activity was up at BWI, down at Dulles compared to a year before.
UNITED TO ADD FLIGHTS FROM DULLES TO DESTINATIONS IN AFRICA: United Airlines has announced plans to re-introduce service from Washington Dulles International Airport to Accra, Ghana, and Lagos, Nigeria, starting next spring.
United plans to use Boeing 787 aircraft for three-times-a-week non-stop service to both cities. No specific flight dates or times were announced.
“Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family and colleagues around the world,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of international network and alliances, in announcing a number of new international destinations to and from United hubs across the nation.
Years ago, United served both cities on a single routing – Dulles to Accra, with connecting service to Lagos – but later abandoned the service.
According to the airline, the Washington metropolitan area has the second-largest population of Ghanaians of the U.S., and Lagos is the largest western African destination from the U.S.
United is the dominant carrier at Dulles, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all passenger trips through the airport.
