News of transportation and transit across Fairfax County:
STRETCH OF KIRBY ROAD BACK IN SERVICE: Motorists trying to traverse southern McLean now have something to cheer about.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials announced Dec. 12 that a stretch of Kirby Road located along Little Pimmit Run and across Pimmit Run, which was the roadway most damaged by flooding in a major July 8 rainstorm, had reopened to through traffic the previous night.
Complete landscaping and other detail work will be completed over the next few weeks during normal work-zone hours, weather permitting, VDOT officials said.
Following the July storm, Martins Construction Corp. won a $2.1 million emergency contract to rebuild hundreds of feet of the Kirby Road and reconstruct the bridge over Pimmit Run. The work included:
• Relocation of Little Pimmit Run to its previous stream alignment in compliance with federal and state permitting agencies.
• Rebuilding the washed-out section of Kirby Road with concrete and rip-rap.
• Reconstruction of the bridge over Pimmit Run with work on the abutments, wing walls, parapets, bridge deck and approaches.
Workers on Nov. 14 completed roadway reconstruction along that section of Kirby Road. Crews originally worked throughout the night on July 8 to clear debris and temporarily patch the Kirby Road bridge so landlocked residents could have access to and from their homes, VDOT officials said.
Heavy rains in the July storm forced the closure of up to 20 roads in Fairfax County and McLean-area roads required extensive repairs in the days following. VDOT structure and bridge crews completely reconstructed the Swinks Mill Road bridge deck and made extensive repairs to the substructure as well as approaching roadway. Swinks Mill Road reopened Oct. 18.
METRO TO CLOSE THREE STATIONS NEXT SUMMER FOR PLATFORM WORK: The Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church Metro stations will be closed between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2020 as part of the multi-year effort to upgrade all station platforms in the transit system.
Full details are expected to be announced in March, officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.
The announcement represents a shift from the previously announced plan, which called for four stations on the Green and Yellow lines to be closed for reconstruction. That work will be pushed back to a later time.
While the East Falls Church station will be closed to customers during the summer period, Orange and Silver line trains will be permitted to pass through the station using a single track through the work area. This will allow Silver Line stations from McLean to Wiehle-Reston East to remain open, but with reduced service, Metro officials said.
The West Falls Church station will remain open during the project, because it is equipped with two platforms that can be reconstructed one at a time. The station will become the western terminus of the Orange Line during the summer months, and will operate less frequently than normal from the station, officials said.
After the 2020 work is completed, platform-reconstruction work will remain for 10 stations: Addison Road, Arlington Cemetery, Cheverly, College Park-U of Md, Greenbelt, Landover, New Carrollton, Prince George’s Plaza, Reagan National Airport and West Hyattsville.
METRO OFFICIALS SEEK INPUT ON LONG-TERM CONSTRUCTION OPTIONS: The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is seeking public input on longer-term proposals to improve conditions on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines in Northern Virginia.
A variety of options have been proposed, with the preferred option set for selection in 2020.
WMATA is hosting online voting through Jan. 6 at https://bit.ly/2sh1cXN for those interested in evaluating and ranking the proposals.
Participants will be eligible to win $50 SmarTrip cards through a drawing.
TRANSIT-SYSTEM PATRONAGE EFFECTIVELY FLAT FOR QUARTER: Overall mass-transit usage across Northern Virginia declined ever so slightly on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter of 2019, according to new data, although most regional and local transit systems saw higher ridership.
Total transit ridership for the quarter was 21.1 million, down 0.3 percent from the same period in 2018, according to figures reported by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
Total ridership on the Metrorail system was off 0.1 percent to 10.42 million for the quarter. Any year-over-year comparison has to take into account major projects in each of the two years:
• In August 2018, construction work reduced ridership on a segment of the Orange, Blue and Silver lines through downtown Washington, and over that summer there also was construction on portions of other lines.
• The summer of 2019 was impacted by station closures on the Yellow and Blue lines south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Hard hit by the summer-of-2019 closures was Alexandria’s DASH bus service, which posted a 10-percent decline in ridership during the quarter because riders could not connect to certain Metro stations. Major construction work at the King Street Metro station also has impacted ridership.
Among other local bus services, Arlington Transit posted a 9-percent increase in ridership, Metrobus was up 4 percent, Fairfax City’s CUE system saw a 3-percent increase and Fairfax Connector’s ridership was flat.
Among bus services that primarily focus on longer-haul service (mostly for commuters), Loudoun County Transit saw patronage increase 9 percent while Omni Ride (Prince William County) posted a 2-percent decline.
Virginia Railway Express saw a 3-percent boost in ridership for the quarter.
