VDOT TO HOST FORUM ON I-66 IMPROVEMENTS: The Virginia Department of Transportation will host a community forum on upcoming work on Interstate 66 near the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro Station on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Providence Community Center, 3001 Vaden Drive in Fairfax.
A presentation is slated for 7 p.m. to detail facets of the project, including the planned closure of the Vaden Drive bridge over I-66 from fall 2019 to summer 2020; rebuilding the Route 123 interchange; and an update on the Nutley Street interchange design update.
The community is invited. For information, see the Website at http://outside.transform66.org/ or call (703) 662-3892.
VIENNA TRANSPORTATION WORKSHOP TO LOOK AT MAPLE AVE. STUDY: A community forum in which a consultant will present recommendations for transportation and land use in the Maple Avenue corridor of Vienna will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Vienna Town Hall.
“We wanted to come to the community and say, if traffic is an issue for you, here are some ideas that are going to push up against what maybe you think is possible, but really might address the issue in a way that’s most impactful,” said David Samba, a manager for Kimley-Horn, which in the spring began the project for the Vienna town government.
“At the same time, we also wanted to step back,” Samba said. “There are some solutions that are right in front of us, that won’t take that much time to design and implement and that will have meaningful impact on the daily lives and travel of the community.”
The $80,000 study is being funded through through Vienna capital-improvement-bond funds.
The study looks at transportation along Maple Avenue from James Madison Drive to Follin Lane, and includes Church Street from Lawyers Road to East Street as well as Courthouse Road and Locust Street, examining existing transportation conditions in the corridor as well as the impact of potential development – inside and outside Vienna – on transportation.
Kimley-Horn received more than 150 responses to a community survey and obtained feedback and insights at two previous community meetings.
AIRLINE TO PROVIDE SERVICE TO DULLES FROM CABO VERDE: Washington Dulles International Airport, which has been on a roll of late with international air service, will gain another new entrant to the market with the arrival of Cabo Verde Airlines.
It will become the 35th air carrier offering international service from Dulles.
The carrier plans to connect the city of Sal in Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), an island nation in the central Atlantic. The carrier also will offer connecting service to destinations in South America and West Africa.
“Cabo Verde Airlines will provide travelers with unprecedented accessibility to the country’s popular leisure destinations, as well as convenient connections,” said Yil Surehan, vice president of airline-business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Service is expected to commence Dec. 8 using Boeing 757 aircraft.
Under the announced flight schedule, Cabo Verde Islands Flight 692 will depart Amílcar Cabral International Airport at Sal on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. local time, arriving at Dulles at 12:45 p.m. local time. After overnighting in Washington, the planes and their crews (as Flight 693) will depart Dulles the following day at 7:45 a.m., arriving in Sal at 6:40 p.m.
Long a Portuguese colony, Cabo Verde attained independence in 1975 and is home to about 550,000 people. Sal is Portuguese for “salt,” one of the nation’s largest exports.
REGISTRATION OPEN FOR ‘CAR FREE DAY’: Registration is now open for the region’s annual Car Free Day event, organized by Commuter Connections.
Workers, residents, parents and students across the region will have an extended opportunity to go car-free or “car-lite” (share a ride with friends, family, or co-workers) on one, two, or even three days during Car Free Days – Saturday, Sept. 21 to Monday, Sept. 23.
“We encourage everyone to take the pledge to drop their keys for Car Free Days. Leaving your car at home for one or more days can make a difference in your community,” said Nicholas Ramfos, director of Commuter Connections. “Be among the thousands who want to reduce their carbon footprint by exploring more sustainable ways to travel to work, school or anywhere you need to go.”
By taking the free online pledge to go car-free at www.carfreemetrodc.org., each person pledging will receive a promo code for the Nift Gift app, good for $30 toward purchases at local merchants, and will be entered into a free raffle.
PARKING TIGHTENS AT WIEHLE-RESTON EAST METRO STATION: Parking availability at the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station will be reduced by up to a total of 40 spaces from Aug. 19 into September due to maintenance repairs on a number of levels in the garage.
Currently, the garage is at capacity, and officials are encouraging commuters to consider other transportation options, including Fairfax Connector bus service, biking, walking, ridesharing and utilization of the kiss-and-ride dropoff spaces.
DMV NOW ALLOWING ONLINE LICENSE-PLATE SURRENDER: The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing residents who sell or no longer operate vehicles to conduct their license-surrender activities online.
Prior to July 1, residents were required to visit a DMV customer-service center to surrender license plates in person. Since going live with surrender notifications online, more than 1,000 people have already taken advantage of the service.
“DMV is always looking for ways to better serve our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Allowing online license-plate surrenders saves customers a trip to busy DMV offices, and allows our customer-service representatives to serve more people who have to visit one of our brick-and-mortar locations, such as those applying for a REAL ID. It’s a win-win.”
Those using the service will need their driver’s-license number, license-plate number and the last four digits of the vehicle-identification number, or VIN.
Those who choose to surrender their license plates online are not eligible for a partial refund on the cost of registration fees for that vehicle. Online surrender is also not available for leased vehicles. Once a license plate has been surrendered, it cannot be used again or transferred to another vehicle.
For more information about online license-plate surrender, visit see the Website at www.dmvNOW.com.
