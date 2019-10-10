News of transportation and transit across Fairfax County:
FAIRFAX COUNTY CONNECTOR SEES RIDERSHIP IMPROVEMENT IN NEW DATA: Fairfax Connector bus ridership was up during the second quarter of 2019 compared to a year before, according to new data, spurring hope it has turned a corner from declining ridership totals.
The bus system, operated by a private firm under contract to the Fairfax County government, recorded a ridership of about 2.2 million in the three-month period ending June 30, according to figures reported to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
That’s a rise of 1 percent from the same period a year before.
But the system still has some ground to make up: Its average daily ridership in the fiscal year ending in June (27,872), while up slightly from a year before, remained below the previous few years. In 2015, it had stood at 32,547.
(Ridership on local transit systems has ebbed and flowed in recent years, in part, depending on whether portions of the Metrorail system are shut down for maintenance and in part due to the 2014 opening of the Silver Line, making direct comparisons between various time frames difficult.)
For the quarter ending in June, Fairfax Connector service represented 6.1 percent of all Northern Virginia transit usage. The total of 34.4 million trips during that period counts Metrorail, Metrobus, Virginia Railway Express and local/regional bus systems.
Also posting year-over-year increases for the period were the ART (Arlington Transit), Fairfax City CUE, Loudoun County Transit and OmniRide/OmniLink (Prince William) bus systems. Metrorail ridership dropped 3 percent, with Metrobus and Virginia Railway Express service off slightly.
MEETING SET TO UPDATE PUBLIC ON POST-STORM ROAD REPAIRS: A community meeting on the effort to repair Kirby Road and Swinks Mill Road following the July 8 storm will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Chesterbrook Elementary School.
Although the work on Swinks Mill Road is expected to be completed by the time of the meeting, the forum will provide local residents the opportunity to ask specific questions.
The forum is being hosted by Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) and will include staff from the Fairfax County government and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Updates on the repair process are available at www.virginiadot.org.
STATE TRANSPORTATION AGENCIES TO HOST PUBLIC HEARING: The Commonwealth Transportation Board will host a community-feedback meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Northern Virginia office of the Virginia Department of Transportation, 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax.
Representatives from the Virginia Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation will discuss current initiatives, answer questions and discuss ideas.
Meeting materials are slated to be online starting Oct. 15.
For information, see the Website at www.ctb.virginia.gov.
