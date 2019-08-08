News of transportation and transit across Fairfax County and the region:
SUPERVISORS OK SPEED TABLES TO YOUNGBLOOD STREET IN McLEAN: Fairfax County supervisors on July 30 approved the expenditure of $20,000 to install a pair of “speed tables” on Youngblood Street in McLean.
Speed tables are longer and flatter than speed humps and are designed to let traffic proceed at a reasonable speed without pronounced jarring.
One of the speed tables will be situated adjacent to adjacent to 1818 Youngblood St. and 6543 Chesterfield Ave.; the other will be located adjacent to 1904 and 1905 Youngblood St.
The speed tables, which the county’s Department of Transportation has been requested to install as soon as possible, are a traffic-calming measure being conducted under the Residential Traffic Administration Program.
Program officials review traffic-calming requests made by county supervisors on behalf of homeowners or civic associations.
SUPERVISORS TO HOLD HEARING ON KIRBY ROAD LAND-RIGHTS ACQUISITION: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on July 30 authorized a public hearing for Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. to discuss land-rights acquisition for planned pedestrian improvements along Kirby Road in McLean.
County officials plan to build a 1,300-linear-foot concrete walkway, plus curb and gutter, along the south side of Kirby between Halsey Road and Franklin Avenue.
The project requires the county to obtain storm-drainage easements, grading agreements and temporary-construction easements. Officials have acquired land rights from nine property owners along that stretch to keep the project on schedule and now are trying to obtain such rights from one additional property.
Officials currently are negotiating with that property owner, but because a solution does not appear in the offing, county supervisors may need to use “quick-take” eminent-domain powers to keep the project on schedule. A public hearing is required before supervisors take such action.
PROJECT AT SEVEN CORNERS WILL CAUSE SOME ROAD CLOSURES: Drivers riding through Seven Corners will find occasional construction work over the next few months, as work continues to finish a $3.8 million project improving the bridge to Wilson Boulevard at the complex intersection.
The Virginia Department of Transportation conducted major work Aug. 2-5 to rehabilitate the one-way bridge linking the eastbound Arlington boulevard service road to eastbound Wilson Boulevard, which has been in place since 1958.
According to state officials, Wilson Boulevard averages 7,500 vehicles a day at Seven Corners – an area where Arlington Boulevard, Route 7 and ancillary roads (and where Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Falls Church) come together.
Additional single-lane closures on Route 50 and the eastbound Wilson Boulevard bridge will occur through the fall as work is wrapped up, officials said.
The project is being financed with state and federal funding.
VDOT MEETING TO LOOK AT BRIDGE REHABILITATION: The Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will hold a community forum on its plans to rehabilitate the Route 120 (North Glebe Road) bridge over Pimmit Run to improve safety and extend the bridge’s overall lifespan.
The event will be held on from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Williamsburg Middle School, 3600 North Harrison St. in Arlington. The formal presentation will start at 7 p.m.
Plans include repairing and resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing a pedestrian barrier and guardrail, and other upgrades. As part of construction, there is the potential closure of the left-turn lane from Chain Bridge Road onto North Glebe Road.
Comments on the project will be taken at the meeting, or can be e-mailed to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov.
DMV NOW ALLOWING ONLINE LICENSE-PLATE SURRENDER: The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is now allowing residents who sell or no longer operate vehicles to conduct their license-surrender activities online.
Prior to July 1, residents were required to visit a DMV customer-service center to surrender license plates in person. Since going live with surrender notifications online, more than 1,000 people have already taken advantage of the service.
“DMV is always looking for ways to better serve our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Allowing online license-plate surrenders saves customers a trip to busy DMV offices, and allows our customer-service representatives to serve more people who have to visit one of our brick-and-mortar locations, such as those applying for a REAL ID. It’s a win-win.”
Those using the service will need their driver’s-license number, license-plate number and the last four digits of the vehicle-identification number, or VIN.
Those who choose to surrender their license plates online are not eligible for a partial refund on the cost of registration fees for that vehicle. Online surrender is also not available for leased vehicles. Once a license plate has been surrendered, it cannot be used again or transferred to another vehicle.
For more information about online license-plate surrender, visit see the Website at www.dmvNOW.com.
SWISS CARRIER TO SERVE DULLES IN 2020: Swiss International Airlines has announced plans to serve Washington Dulles International Airport from Zurich beginning next spring.
Service is expected to begin March 29 using 236-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft.
“We’re delighted that this will help further strengthen Switzerland as a place to visit and do business, and will offer our customers an even more attractive air-travel network,” said Tamur Goudarzi Pour, the airline’s chief commercial officer.
SWISS Flight 70 is slated to depart Zurich each day at 1:45 p.m., arriving at Dulles at 5 p.m. Return Flight 71 will depart Dulles at 8:30 p.m., arriving in Zurich at 10:40 a.m. the next morning.
SWISS is owned by Lufthansa Group. It is a member of the Star Alliance, which also includes Dulles’s dominant carrier, United Airlines, which currently serves Zurich with daily service in a joint venture with SWISS.
