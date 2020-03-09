Fairfax, VDOT officials dedicate Jones Branch Connector

Fairfax County and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials on March 5 cut a ceremonial ribbon to dedicate the new Jones Branch Connector, which vaults over Interstate 495 to link the eastern and western parts of Tysons.
The new span is a “once-in-a-generation transportation improvement” that provides multi-modal capability and connectivity to the McLean station on Metro’s Silver Line, said Bill Cuttler, VDOT’s district construction engineer in Northern Virginia.
“We have on-road bike lanes, we have wide sidewalks, we have a future potential transit way in the median and connectivity to the Capital Beltway Express Lanes,” he said. “This project has got it all.”
The $60.2 million project, financed with federal, state and Fairfax County funds, was built by Archer Western Construction. The Fairfax County Department of Transportation led the project’s design and development.
VDOT broke ground for the bridge in January 2017, and officials opened one lane of the bridge in each direction in December 2018. Construction crews throughout March will perform final detail work on the projects, but officials do not expect this to cause significant traffic problems.
The bridge’s roadway, Scotts Crossing Road, will handle about 21,000 vehicles per day this year and VDOT anticipates that figure to rise to 32,000 by 2040.
The project was remarkable achievement, considering it had to be built over Interstate 495, which carries more than 120,000 vehicles per day, Cuttler said.
The project provides more options for Express Lanes customers, reduce traffic congestion and improve safety in the corridor, said Pierce Coffee, a Transurban vice president.
The Jones Branch Connector is the first of 17 transportation projects approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors when it voted for a new Tysons comprehensive plan in 2010, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D).
“Frankly, anytime we can put new transportation infrastructure in place, is an exciting day in Fairfax County,” McKay said. “Transportation is really our No. 1 challenge in the county and every project makes a difference in people’s quality of life and really makes a difference for commuters.”
County officials often remind local residents that the Tysons plan will take several decades to implement, he said.
“We are literally building a new city,” McKay said. “It is unprecedented and there are a lot of moving parts.”
McKay thanked former Supervisor Linda Smyth (D-Providence) for her efforts in shepherding the project.
“We wouldn’t be standing here without her good guidance on this and so many other things in Tysons,” he said.
The new bridge will further the Tysons plan’s aim of creating a community where people want to live and work, said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).
“This is part of our economic-success plan,” she said. “We know that if we don’t have connectivity [and] mobility, it’s going to get harder and harder for people to get around, to want to live here and to be able to enjoy coming and going from work.”
The project is part of a crescendo of multi-modal transportation projects occurring in the urban center, said Ronit Dancis, director of the Tysons Transportation Management Association, a division of the Tysons Partnership.
The bridge effectively doubles options for Metrorail users in Tysons by making the McLean station reachable on foot, Dancis said.
“That’s how you build a city,” Dancis said. “You give people lots and lots of options.”
Dog walkers also will benefit by being able to walk on the bridge between Ken Lawrence Park and the future Scotts Run Trail, she said.
“The dogs in Tysons are really looking forward to being able to take their humans on longer and longer walks,” Dancis said.
