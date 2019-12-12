Three Orange Line stations will be closed next summer as part of Metro’s platform repair program, similar to shutdowns last summer that impacted Blue and Yellow line commuters.
Full details on the shutdown will be announced in March, but an announcement from Metro notes Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church will be closed between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2020.
The West Falls Church station will be open during repairs. The station will become the western terminus of the Orange Line during the summer months, according to a news release.
Silver Line trains will run a reduced service to stations in McLean to Wiehle-Reston East.
Metro will again partner with local jurisdictions and transportation agencies to develop alternative travel options, including free shuttle buses and other mitigation plans, officials noted.
