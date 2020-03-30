Road crews will have more time to work on Route 7 corridor improvements due to reduced traffic during the coronavirus crisis.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that lane closures between Reston Avenue and Jarrett Valley Drive have been extended “due to the significant decrease in traffic as a result of school closures, increased telework, and limitations on public gatherings.”
The seven-mile road widening project west of the Dulles Toll Road includes an additional lane in each direction, shared-use paths and intersection improvements.
They’ll now run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, March 30, to Friday April 3.
The project team will monitor traffic conditions and adjust lane closure hours as traffic conditions warrant.
