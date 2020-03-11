Commuters can expect delays Wednesday morning due to a tractor trailer wreck, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
A tractor-trailer hauling metal debris overturned overnight on the Interstate 66 eastbound ramp to Interstate 495 northbound.
Debris spilled onto the I-495 northbound ramp to 66 and punctured the saddle tank of another tractor-trailer.
The site is requiring HazMat and more debris cleanup, according to VDOT.
Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route.
As of 6:08 a.m., both ramps were blocked and traffic was backed up 2 miles on I-66 heading east.
