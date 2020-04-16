The first omen of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has taken root in the air-transportation industry can be found in new data from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Although overall passenger counts in February showed year-over-year increases – helped by the then-strong economy, relatively benign winter weather and an extra day on Feb. 29 – several international carriers saw their operations impacted significantly as the virus hit China and began to spread across Asia.
Washington Dulles International Airport carriers Cathay Pacific and Air China took major hits as they shut down operations to the nation’s capital, while United’s international service was down 18 percent due to suspended service and lower load service to Asia for the month.
Figures were reported by the airports authority on April 15, and are a harbinger of what will come when the March and April figures make their appearance later.
Despite the impact to the Asian market, both Dulles and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports saw increases in year-over-year passenger counts, with National up 6.7 percent to 1.76 million and Dulles up 6.1 percent to 1.54 million in February.
At National, dominant carrier American Airlines saw passenger counts rise 6.1 percent, although its market share at the airport dipped slightly to 51.9 percent of passengers.
Both the No. 2 and No. 3 airlines at National – Delta and Southwest – posted passenger increases, while JetBlue and United saw lower totals.
At Dulles, dominant United’s passenger count was up 6.1 percent overall, as growth on the domestic side outpaced slides internationally, and its market share grew to 68.4 percent of passengers. The No. 2 carrier, Delta, saw an 11.3-percent increase, while the No. 3 airline, American, posted a 3.9 percent decline.
For the first two months of 2020, passenger counts at the two airports were up 7.4 percent from the same period a year before, and for the 12-month period ending in February, the 49.2 million passengers who came and went at the two airports represented an increase of 3.3 percent.
At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, operated by the Maryland state government, the passenger count in February was 1.79 million, up 7.9 percent. Dominant carrier Southwest, which is responsible for two-thirds of all flights at BWI, saw its year-over-year passenger total up 9.1 percent.
Full data can be found at www.mwaa.com. March data will be reported in mid-May.
