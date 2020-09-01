The federal government will help to fund a runway reconstruction at Washington Dulles International Airport.
The $12.3 million project is the largest among five infrastructure initiatives in Virginia being funded by the Federal Aviation Administration in its latest round of grants.
That grant funding totals $1.2 billion to 405 airports across the U.S. and its territories. Funding was announced Sept. 1 by Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao.
In addition to the project at Dulles, the following Virginia projects were funded:
• $1.3 million for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg, to extend the runway.
• $606,000 for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, to improve the terminal building, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.
• $148,000 for Tazewell County Airport in Richland, to reconstruct runway lighting.
• $4.1 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, to reconstruct airfield-guidance signs and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting.
