[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) will hold two online meetings on its Route 7 busrapid-transit (BRT) study on Friday, March 19 at noon and on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
The meetings will highight three potential BRT routes along Route 7 and through Tysons with station locations, performance analysis of the proposed routes, FCDOT’s preferred route and time for questions and feedback from attendees.
Results from the study will be incorporated into the Envision Route 7 Corridor Transit Study – found at http://www.novatransit.org/programs/route7/ – led by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC), which identified BRT as the preferred transit mode for Route 7 from the Mark Center in Alexandria west to Tysons, skirting the Arlington-Alexandria border along the way.
The meetings will be held using the Webex online platform.
Comments on the proposals will be accepted through April 14. For more information on the project or the upcoming meeting, visit the project Webpage at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/transportation/study/route7-brt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.