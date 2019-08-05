The Virginia Department of Transportation on Tuesday, Aug. 13 will hold a community forum on its plans to rehabilitate the Route 120 (North Glebe Road) bridge over Pimmit Run to improve safety and extend the bridge’s overall lifespan.
The event will be held on from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Williamsburg Middle School, 3600 North Harrison St. in Arlington. The formal presentation will start at 7 p.m.
Plans include repairing and resurfacing the bridge deck, replacing a pedestrian barrier and guardrail, and other upgrades. As part of construction, there is the potential closure of the left-turn lane from Chain Bridge Road onto North Glebe Road.
Comments on the project will be taken at the meeting, or can be e-mailed to meetingcomments@vdot.virginia.gov.
