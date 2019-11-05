The 395 Express Lanes have an opening date. The toll lanes will replace the HOV lanes on I-395 beginning Sunday night, Nov. 17, according to a press release.
The $500 million express lanes extension, a partnership between the state and lane operators Transurban, was announced in early 2017.
The change means that travelers using the lanes for carpooling will still be able to use the route, with the addition of other motorists willing to pay a toll. All drivers will need an active E-ZPass to use the express lanes.
Beyond converting existing HOV lanes to the tolled Express Lanes, the project included adding new sound walls and rehabilitating several bridges.
