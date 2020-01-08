One lane has reopened on I-95 northbound after a crash overnight near Exit 150 at Triangle.
Commuters should expect major delays as traffic remained backed up for miles at 7:10 a.m.
Drivers using alternate routes will likely face significant delays due to increased security around Quantico and the potential for icy road conditions.
Express Lanes remain open as an option for commuters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.