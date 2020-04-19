Several long-term lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday night, April 20, on Interstate 66 between Interstate 495 and Route 29 in Gainesville for construction on the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation release.
“These extended closures are possible due to lower traffic volumes in recent weeks, and will allow crews greater flexibility and more time each day to complete their tasks,” the statement noted. “VDOT will continue to monitor traffic and adjust these lane closures as needed.”
Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North
Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West
Beginning 8 p.m. on Monday, April 20, the left lane will be closed on the ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North, and the left lane will be closed on the ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West. The right lane will remain open on both ramps.
Crews will be constructing new I-66 bridge piers.
Lane closures on I-66 East and West between Blake Lane and Gallows Road
Beginning 8 p.m. on Monday, April 20, the HOV lane on I-66 West will be closed between Gallows Road and Vaden Drive.
Beginning 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, the HOV lane on I-66 East will be closed between Blake Lane and Gallows Road.
Three travel lanes will be available for all traffic.
Crews will be conducting various construction activities in this area.
Ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East
Beginning the week of April 20, the ramp from Route 50 East to I-66 East will be reduced to a single lane.
Lane closures on Route 28 North and South between I-66 and the old E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields entrance
Beginning Monday, April 20, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly, two lanes will be closed on Route 28 South from the old E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields entrance to I-66.
Beginning Tuesday, May 5, between 8 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. nightly, two lanes will be closed on Route 28 North from I-66 to the old E.C Lawrence Park athletic fields entrance. This work might begin earlier than May 5, depending on other construction progress on Route 28.
The closures are needed for paving operations.
Lane closures on I-66 West between Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) and Route 29 Gainesville
Beginning Monday, April 20, the HOV lane on I-66 West from Route 234 Business to Route 29 Gainesville will be closed.
Three travel lanes will be available for all traffic between noon and 9 p.m.
Between 6 a.m. and noon daily, two lanes will be closed, leaving two lanes open.
Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly, three lanes will be closed, leaving one lane open.
These closures will allow for extensive paving operations needed to shift traffic to the outside (right side) for construction of the Express Lanes in the median (left side).
Similar paving operations are scheduled to occur on I-66 East between Route 29 Gainesville and Route 234 Business beginning in late May (date subject to change depending on other paving progress).
Construction schedules are subject to change based on weather and construction progress.
Learn more about the I-66 Outside the Beltway Project and sign up for project updates and lane closure alerts at Transform66.org.
