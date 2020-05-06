Fewer drivers on the Interstate 66 toll road inside the Beltway during the COVID-19 pandemic means less money for regional transportation projects.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which receives and disseminates funding for the projects, anticipates a significant drop in revenue, and will have to put off selection of projects in the latest round of its “Commuter Choice” initiative.
The commission previously anticipated having $25 million in toll revenues to fund a two-year cycle of projects, owing to toll revenue from drivers using I-66 without the requisite number of occupants to qualify for free use of the road during rush hour. A total of 14 applications totaling nearly $34 million had been submitted by local agencies in the latest cycle of funding.
How much lower than $25 million will revenues be? At the present time, it is “challenging to predict,” Northern Virginia Transportation Commission leaders said in an April 30 memo to commission members, recommending that the process of selecting projects for funding be postponed until later in the year, when the financial situation is less hazy.
There is enough money available to fund those projects already in the pipeline, staff told commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.