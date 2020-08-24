The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) collected $926,030 in unclaimed money that passengers left behind at airport-security checkpoints during fiscal year 2019, including $18,899 in foreign currency, officials announced Aug. 21.
But the Washington area’s three airports were not among those with the largest amounts reported.
The money consisted of loose change and paper currency that passengers removed from their pockets and left behind in a bin during the security-screening process at TSA checkpoints.
The amount found during fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, 2019, marked a decrease from the amount of unclaimed money collected in fiscal year 2018, when passengers left behind $960,105. Amounts listed have been rounded to the nearest dollar.
When passengers approach the security checkpoints, they must remove all items from their pockets, including wallets and loose change. TSA officials recommend that travelers place those items directly into their carry-on bags so that they will not accidentally leave anything behind in a bin.
The top five airports where passengers left the most money behind were John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City ($98,110), San Francisco International Airport ($52,669) Miami International Airport ($47,694), McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas ($44,402) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ($40,218).
TSA’s goal is to reunite travelers with items they have left behind at checkpoints, officials said. If someone returns to a checkpoint within a short time frame to claim an item that they left behind, the TSA easily can return it to them. If passengers leave an item behind, such as a wallet, and do not realize it until after they board their flight, they can contact any of TSA’s lost-and-found offices at airports across the country to identify the lost item.
TSA compiles a report each fiscal year, as required by law. Unclaimed money found at TSA checkpoints is deposited into a special account that funds aviation-security programs, officials said.
