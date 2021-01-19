[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 23 are expected to approve a contract worth nearly $550,000 for construction of a Neighborhood Conservation project in Lyon Park.
The proposal calls for construction of a new sidewalk, curb-and-gutter, Americans with Disability Act-compliant ramps and beautification efforts on the two-block stretch of North Highland Street between 1st Road North and Arlington Boulevard.
The project was authorized as part of Arlington’s Neighborhood Conservation program, with a total budget of $1.096 million, including design and construction. County officials now expect the total cost to be $905,000, with the residual amount to be used to support other Neighborhood Conservation projects.
