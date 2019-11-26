Before we enjoy the turkey and all the trimmings at the Thanksgiving table, we have to get to the Thanksgiving table. And that is going to require a lot of patience, according to AAA and transportation analytics firm INRIX.
More than 1.2 million Washington metro residents are expected to travel to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations on the roads. This represents an increase of 2.1% increase over last year.
Holiday travelers exiting the area and those staying put for the holiday, will encounter travel delays that are almost three times longer than afternoon rush hours on any given Wednesday, said John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs.
The worst time to get on the road is between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Wednesday — delays on the inner loop of the Beltway will climb to near five times normal commuting traffic at 3:30 p.m., according to AAA-MidAtlantic.
The Virginia Department of Transportation suggests getting on the road early in the morning or late in the evening for just about any trip between now and Thursday. Of course, Sunday traffic will be heavy as everyone starts heading home.
