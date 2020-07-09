Construction on Interstate 95 in southern Stafford County will cause major delays for northbound travelers Monday, July 13.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to choose an alternate route to avoid delays, especially through the Fredericksburg area.

Lane closures are needed for 19 consecutive hours of milling, paving and lane striping to shift northbound traffic onto a new interstate overpass that spans U.S. Route 17, according to a VDOT news release. Delays are expected from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

I-95 northbound will be reduced to two travel lanes beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13. The work zone will begin near the Rappahannock River bridge.

Two travel lanes will remain open. Northbound traffic will be directed to use the ramp to Exit 133, also known as a collector-distributor lane, and a single northbound travel lane.

When all I-95 northbound lanes reopen at 4 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, traffic will begin traveling over the new Route 17 overpass.

All lanes of I-95 southbound will remain open near Exit 133.

The entrance ramps to I-95 northbound from Route 17 will be temporarily closed during the work period. Message boards will be posted on Route 17 and Route 1 to direct motorists to use Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to access I-95 northbound.

After an analysis of recent traffic volumes, these extended lane closures were scheduled for a weekday to avoid peak weekend congestion experienced in the Fredericksburg area during summer months, VDOT officials said.

The I-95 northbound overpass at Route 17 was replaced as part of the $132 million I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project, expected to be completed in May 2022.

For more, visit the Improve 95 website.