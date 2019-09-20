Construction on Interstate 95 northbound will cause major delays this weekend through the Fredericksburg area, with drivers encouraged to choose alternate routes to avoid delays.
Construction crews need to replace the existing I-95 northbound overpass of Route 17 at Exit 133 in Stafford County over the next 12 months. Two existing Route 17 overpass bridges – northbound and southbound – are being replaced as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.
To build the new overpass, all I-95 northbound traffic will be diverted to travel in temporary lanes in the median, parallel to the interstate.
This weekend’s work zone is the final step before the temporary lanes open. When lanes reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday, northbound I-95 traffic will begin traveling in the temporary lanes, according to a news release.
Over 18 hours, crews will put down around 2,000 tons of asphalt and 20,000 feet of lane markings, and place around 5,000 feet of concrete barriers.
Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, I-95 northbound will be reduced to two lanes near the Rappahannock River bridge and reduced to a single lane at 5 p.m. The northbound exit ramp and entrance ramp at Exit 133 will serve as a second northbound travel lane.
From 8:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, all I-95 northbound traffic will be diverted onto the collector-distributor lane.
Performing this work in a single 18-hour period, during mostly overnight hours, will avoid disrupting travelers over multiple weeks of evening work, according to a VDOT statement.
Construction to build the $132 million I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing began in August 2018 and should be completed May 2022.
