Transportation officials are warning motorists about major delays throughout the weekend on Interstate 395 North.
Crews are continuing bridge repairs along the corridor, closing lanes from Duke Street to past the Pentagon City exit. The work this weekend will also close the HOV lanes, beginning Friday night and lasting through the weekend.
Multiple closures on the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes will occur during nighttime hours on Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. with all general purpose lanes opening by 9 a.m. Sunday.
- Access to the HOV lanes will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday and reopening in the northbound direction on Monday at 4:30 a.m.
- A single general purpose lane on I-395 North will close Saturday night at 10 p.m.
- A second general purpose lane on I-395 North will close Saturday night from 11 p.m. with all general purpose lanes open by 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
- Thru-traffic (northbound to DC) is encouraged to use alternative routes, while local traffic may still use the open general purpose lanes but should expect delays.
- Weekly updates with specific closure information will be available at:ExpressLanes.com and VDOT's 395 Express Lanes Web Page.
- Current plans call for the reversible 95 Express Lanes, from near Edsall Road to past Garrisonville Road in Stafford, to operate according to their normal schedule.
The 395 Express Lanes, an eight-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes to the Washington D.C. line, are scheduled to open this fall. Learn how Express Lanes work and how to get an E-ZPass at www.ExpressLanes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.