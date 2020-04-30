American Airlines on May 4 is temporarily pulling out of one of the piers it occupies at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, consolidating operations in another, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.
American – the dominant carrier at Reagan National – will suspend operations in the north concourse of Terminal C (Gates 35-45 and 35X), with restaurants, shops and the Transportation Security Administration screening checkpoint for that pier also shutting down. Airport officials say the move is a temporary measure.
American will continue operations using other parts of the airport, and the three screening checkpoints for Gates 1-34 will remain open.
Although the gates in the north concourse are scheduled to be out of service, they will be available for use if needed, airport officials said. All other airlines will continue to operate in their present locations, and there are no major changes planned to ticketing or bag claim.
