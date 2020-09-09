The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) on Sept. 2 affirmed its support of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s plans to extend Express Lanes northward on the Beltway, but said the agency and its partner, Transurban, should take additional measures to preserve the surrounding environment.
The I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (called “495 NEXT”) project will extend four Express Lanes north from their current terminus between the Lewinsville Road and Old Dominion Drive.
The MCA board approved the six-page-long resolution on a 25-7 vote. The group long has favored reducing congestion on that stretch of the Beltway and at the American Legion Bridge, because backups there often lead area motorists to avoid them by using McLean’s residential streets.
The MCA board’s resolution favored implementation of the 495 NEXT project, but with these caveats:
• McLean-area residents should be given timely information about upcoming construction impacts.
• VDOT officials should explain why the agency is exploring only one of four potential alternatives for the project.
• Concerned about the pending loss of 118 acres’ worth of trees for the project, MCA asked VDOT to survey how many trees would be lost and which species would be affected; minimize impacts to healthy and mature trees, if possible; and identify needed mitigation efforts to offset the environmental impact, including replanting native species and comparable numbers of trees in the affected zone. MCA also wants VDOT to implement and monitor a replanting program to ensure the trees prosper in coming years.
• To protect nearby Scotts Run Nature Preserve, VDOT should minimize the project’s footprint and avoid using parkland temporarily during construction.
• VDOT should take a resource inventory of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, as well as the steep bluff on the eastern side of the Beltway near the Potomac River, to estimate the project’s likely impact on those areas.
• Transurban and VDOT should use existing paved areas during construction, such as the 3-acre staging area southeast of I-495 and Georgetown Pike, instead of impinging on parkland.
• The project’s design/build contract should have a provision that native species, including grass-seed mixtures, should be used in the environmental mitigation. The public should be provided with, and have a chance to comment upon, the mitigation phase’s proposed landscaping plan, the resolution read.
• Before the finalization of the construction contracts, the public should have the chance to evaluate surveys of the diverse ecology and natural resources within the areas of Scotts Run Nature Preserve that would be affected.
• VDOT should make a cash contribution to the Fairfax County Park Authority for removing invasive species and planting native plants at Scotts Run Nature Preserve.
• Transurban and VDOT should adopt and implement a comprehensive stormwater-management plan for the project area and adjacent private properties. The plan should anticipate potential adverse effects from extreme-weather events, the resolution read.
• VDOT should look into the possibility of including in the project a single access ramp from the Georgetown Pike to the southbound Express Lanes and from the northbound Express Lanes to Georgetown Pike.
• MCA would like VDOT to include a sidewalk on the northern side of the future new Georgetown Pike bridge over the Beltway, in addition to the sidewalk on the bridge’s south side that already is planned.
• Before signing the project’s contract or doing preliminary work such as utility relocation, VDOT should consider potential financial impacts and other uncertainties stemming from pandemic-related increased teleworking and reduced numbers of vehicles on the road.
The Beltway’s high-occupancy-toll lanes opened in 2012 and did not meet projections two years later, said MCA board member Merrily Pierce. Transurban was forced to refinance its state bonds and pay VDOT a half-million dollars because they overestimated the lanes’ usage and could not meet their revenue projections, she said.
The 495 NEXT project “is predicated on population and employment growth,” Pierce said. “Those projections have been blown sky-high now.”
While extended Express Lanes might make express-bus service more feasible, some commuters might not risk using them because of health concerns, said MCA first vice president Glenn Harris.
“People might be reluctant to take public transit and more likely to jump into their cars and not have to confront other people,” he said.
MCA’s resolution also affirmed the association’s support for boosting capacity on the American Legion Bridge and urged Virginia and Maryland officials to work toward that goal, as well as expanding the Beltway’s capacity from Georgetown Pike to Interstate 270 in Maryland.
“It’s been a slog. We couldn’t get people interested in this at first,” said David Wuehrmann, who chairs MCA’s Transportation Committee. “No action would make sense, or be possible, without Maryland’s involvement. Maryland did not put a high priority on this, but that changed with Gov. Hogan.”
