McLean Citizens Association president Robert Jackson on Feb. 3 drew board members’ attention to a pair of recent developments in Maryland pertaining to the expansion of road capacity in that state, just north of the American Legion Bridge.
The Maryland Department of Transportation on Jan. 8 received three competitive proposals from qualified private-sector teams seeking to have responsibility for pre-development efforts on the American Legion Bridge I-270 to I-70 Relief Plan. That initiative is the first phase of the I-495 & I-270 Public-Private Partnership Program.
The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration on Jan. 27 recommended an option to add two high-occupancy-toll lanes across the American Legion Bridge and to I-270, and then north on I-270 to I-370. This planning alternative also would provide bicycle and pedestrian connections across the new American Legion Bridge when it is built.
Those actions are consistent with plans being considered on the opposite side of the river by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Jackson said.
