As a cost-saving measure, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority on March 1 will re-tool its lost-and-found efforts to focus on reuniting travelers with their wallets/purses and electronic devices.
“All other items lost in the system will be disposed of, donated to charity, destroyed or auctioned,” Metro officials said, “so the agency can continue to prioritize its core mission: providing safe and reliable transportation for the region.”
Any item reported lost between now and Feb. 28 will be handled using the current process: held for 30 days as Metro staff work to reunite customers with their lost items.
Also on March 1, in-person pickup for lost items, which has been suspended during the pandemic, will resume at Metro’s lost and found facility located at 6500 Belcrest Road in Hyattsville. Riders can still opt to have their item returned via mail (if they cover the cost of mailing)
Lost items can be reported by calling (202) 962-1195 or on the Website at www.wmata.com.
