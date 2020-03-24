Metro announced Tuesday it will close 17 additional stations, including seven across Northern Virginia, effective Thursday.

The move is in response to low-ridership and the need to conserve critical cleaning supplies due to COVID-19, according to a news release.

“These steps will help reduce the risk of exposure to employees and save critical cleaning supplies for the remaining stations,” Metro officials noted. “While Metro increased its on-hand warehouse inventory of essential supplies, such as hospital-grade disinfectant, wipes, hand sanitizer, and other items used by Metro’s frontline employees, suppliers are experiencing delivery delays.”

Metro is taking action to make its current 2-3 week warehouse supply stretch until massive orders placed in late January are received.

Each Metrorail station has multiple escalators, faregates and other high touch surfaces that are being cleaned daily, including some stations with multiple entrances.

“By reducing the number of entrances, Metro will be able to better protect its workforce and customers and prolong the inventory of these critical supplies needed to keep the system open,” according to the statement.

Metro closed the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations last week. On Thursday, they’ll add

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Mt Vernon Sq

Judiciary Sq

Archives

Greensboro

Eisenhower Ave

Virginia Square

Cleveland Park

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

Clarendon

East Falls Church

College Park

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Van Dorn St

Metro will also close some station entrances to conserve cleaning supplies and create additional workforce flexibility. The stations will remain open for customers to enter and exit from other available entrances.

Anacostia – Entrance serving parking garage at Howard Rd north of the Anacostia Freeway closed; bus bay side open

Farragut North - SW corner of L St & Connecticut Ave closed; 2 other entrances open

Dupont Circle - South Entrance 19th St & Connecticut Ave closed; Q Street (north) entrance open

Metro Center - 12th & F sts entrance closed; 3 other entrances open

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport - North entrance closed (Terminal C); South station entrance (Terminal B) open

U Street – Memorial side U St & Vermont Ave closed; 13th & U sts entrance open

Gallery Place--Chinatown - 9th St & G St entrance closed; 2 other entrances open

L'Enfant Plaza - 7th & D sts entrance closed; Maryland Ave & 9th & D sts entrances open

Friendship Heights – Jennifer St entrance closed; Western Ave entrance open

The combined effect of the station closures and entrance closures reduces by 25% the number of entrances requiring cleaning and staffing, from 118 to 88.