Metro announced Tuesday it will close 17 additional stations, including seven across Northern Virginia, effective Thursday.
The move is in response to low-ridership and the need to conserve critical cleaning supplies due to COVID-19, according to a news release.
“These steps will help reduce the risk of exposure to employees and save critical cleaning supplies for the remaining stations,” Metro officials noted. “While Metro increased its on-hand warehouse inventory of essential supplies, such as hospital-grade disinfectant, wipes, hand sanitizer, and other items used by Metro’s frontline employees, suppliers are experiencing delivery delays.”
Metro is taking action to make its current 2-3 week warehouse supply stretch until massive orders placed in late January are received.
Each Metrorail station has multiple escalators, faregates and other high touch surfaces that are being cleaned daily, including some stations with multiple entrances.
“By reducing the number of entrances, Metro will be able to better protect its workforce and customers and prolong the inventory of these critical supplies needed to keep the system open,” according to the statement.
Metro closed the Smithsonian and Arlington Cemetery stations last week. On Thursday, they’ll add
Federal Center SW
Federal Triangle
Mt Vernon Sq
Judiciary Sq
Archives
Greensboro
Eisenhower Ave
Virginia Square
Cleveland Park
Grosvenor-Strathmore
Cheverly
Clarendon
East Falls Church
College Park
McLean
Morgan Boulevard
Van Dorn St
Metro will also close some station entrances to conserve cleaning supplies and create additional workforce flexibility. The stations will remain open for customers to enter and exit from other available entrances.
Anacostia – Entrance serving parking garage at Howard Rd north of the Anacostia Freeway closed; bus bay side open
Farragut North - SW corner of L St & Connecticut Ave closed; 2 other entrances open
Dupont Circle - South Entrance 19th St & Connecticut Ave closed; Q Street (north) entrance open
Metro Center - 12th & F sts entrance closed; 3 other entrances open
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport - North entrance closed (Terminal C); South station entrance (Terminal B) open
U Street – Memorial side U St & Vermont Ave closed; 13th & U sts entrance open
Gallery Place--Chinatown - 9th St & G St entrance closed; 2 other entrances open
L'Enfant Plaza - 7th & D sts entrance closed; Maryland Ave & 9th & D sts entrances open
Friendship Heights – Jennifer St entrance closed; Western Ave entrance open
The combined effect of the station closures and entrance closures reduces by 25% the number of entrances requiring cleaning and staffing, from 118 to 88.
