Metro riders can now use their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for trips through the system.
Riders can now add a SmarTrip card to their iPhone and Apple Watch, and hold their device near the card reader to pay anywhere SmarTrip is accepted, according to a news release. That includes Metro stations, parking garages, and busses, including ART, DASH, Fairfax Connector, Cue, Ride On, TheBus, Circulator, Loudoun County Transit, and PRTC.
“We are excited to deliver a new level of convenience and simplicity for our customers. If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you already have everything you need to simply tap and go," said Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld. "In every step in the customer journey, SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch makes it simpler, easier, faster, safer... just better."
SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch is a first of its kind in North America, the result of integration between Metro, Apple, and Cubic Transportation Systems, the company behind the SmarTrip system.
“Residents in the Washington, D.C., area who rely on SmarTrip now have a safer way to pay for their rides using just their iPhone or Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay. "By adding their SmarTrip cards to their Apple devices, riders can take advantage of this ‘tap and go’ experience and also be assured that their transaction information is secure and private."
It is also expected to be an added convenience for visitors and tourists, replacing vending machines with the familiar devices they use all the time, according to the release.
SmarTrip on iPhone and Apple Watch is now available on iPhone 8 and later, as well as Apple Watch Series 3 and later. For more information, visit wmata.com/ApplePay.
