Six Blue and Yellow line stations closed all summer for repairs opened Monday morning.
The stations south of Reagan National Airport — at Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and Franconia-Springfield — have completely rebuilt platforms. Major construction is completed, but some remaining work will impact riders.
By closing the stations and providing workers with around-the-clock access, Metro was able to limit the customer impact to one summer, rather than several years of single tracking and weekend shutdowns, according to a news release.
“We are incredibly thankful to our customers, residents and nearby businesses for their understanding this summer as we reconstructed six station platforms – at the same time – in the largest and most complex capital project since Metro’s original construction, said General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld.
New station features include slip-resistant tiles on the platforms and in the mezzanine areas, stainless-steel platform shelters with charging outlets/ports, additional Passenger Information Display screens, energy-efficient LED lighting throughout the station and improved speakers for public announcements and emergency notifications.
With the resumption of rail service, Metro will no longer run shuttle buses from the stations; however, some shuttles will remain on standby in the event of a disruption. In addition, regular parking fees have resumed.
While stations are open, some construction continues. Projects include:
- At Franconia-Springfield and Huntington stations, customers will board all trains from one side of the platform. In addition, non-slip tile installation is ongoing throughout the mezzanine areas in these two stations.
- At Huntington Station’s north entrance, fare vending machines will not be available for approximately three weeks. The City of Alexandria’s mobile commuter store will be located in the mezzanine weekdays from 5:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. At other times, customers can load their cards online or access machines on the south side of the station.
- At Huntington Station, the walkway between the Huntington North garage and Huntington 3 (middle) garage will remain closed.
- At Braddock Rd Station, the availability of bike racks will be limited due to ongoing construction staging.
- Some passenger information displays may not be operational in the first days of service. Customers should listen for announcements from Metro employees or visit wmata.com for next train information, service status and trip planning.
Kiss & Ride lots being used as construction staging areas will remain closed and bus stops will remain in temporary locations into the fall at Braddock Road, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington North, King Street and Van Dorn Street stations.
