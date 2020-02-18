We're still months away from Metro's planned summer shutdown of three Northern Virginia stations on the Orange Line, but the transit service is warning riders that parking will be impacted at some stations beginning March 15 due to "pre-construction" activity.
This summer’s project will rebuild the four outdoor Orange Line stations: Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and East Falls Church. The West Falls Church station will remain open during the shutdown.
"Due to the stations’ location and extreme space limitations, construction crews will need to utilize surface parking lots to stage heavy equipment and tons of material," according to a news release.
Beginning Sunday, March 15, the surface parking lots at East Falls Church, West Falls Church and Vienna stations will be closed for seven to nine months. Once these lots close, there will be no parking available at East Falls Church, severely limited parking at West Falls Church, and reduced parking at Vienna Station. Parking at Dunn Loring station is not impacted.
The platform work planned for this summer at all four stations is necessary to address years of concrete structural deterioration that, left unaddressed, could pose a safety risk to riders, Metro officials noted in the release.
Other renovations include new slip-resistant tiles throughout the stations, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting and illuminated handrails, new stainless steel platform shelters with charging ports and digital map/information displays, and new Passenger Information Displays (PIDs) with larger digital screens to improve visibility.
- The surface parking lot will be temporarily closed beginning March 15
- The Kiss & Ride lot will remain open for pick-up and drop-off only
- Additional parking is available at Dunn Loring
- Surface parking lots will be temporarily closed beginning March 15
- The parking garage will remain open
- Parking space will be severely limited and is expected to fill before 7 a.m.
- Parking Lot 1 will be temporarily closed beginning March 15
- The parking garages and Parking Lot 3 (south side) will remain open. The entrances to these lots can be accessed from Saintsburry Rd.
- No parking closed
- Customers who park at Dunn Loring station must use their SmarTrip card to pay for parking to avoid being charged the higher, non-rider fee.
Vehicles parked in closed lots after 12:01 a.m. on March 15, 2020, may be subject to towing.
Additional parking information is available at wmata.com/service/parking.
Additional information about the Platform Improvement Project is available at wmata.com/platforms.
